Keys Soulcare

Daily Moisturizer Spf 30 Sunscreen With Squalane And Niacinamide

$32.00

Buy Now Review It

At Keys Soulcare

Powerful hydration meets invisible broad spectrum sun protection for all skin tones in this lightweight moisturizer with SPF. 96% said skin feels hydrated immediately and over time* 93% said skin feels balanced with immediate oil control* 100% said the formula blends invisibly into skin* *In a consumer perception study. DERMATOLOGIST-DEVELOPED, CLEAN SKINCARE FORMULAS: Broad spectrum UVA/UVB SPF 30 protection Hydrates and moisturizes Invisible on all skin tones Lightweight & non-greasy Layers well with skincare & makeup SKIN-NOURISHING INGREDIENTS: Squalane: A plant-based, lipid-rich moisturizer that helps soften skin. Niacinamide: A potent form of vitamin B3 that helps brighten and balance the skin’s appearance. SKINCARE BENEFIT: Broad spectrum SPF 30 protects from the damaging effects of the sun, while squalane and niacinamide keep skin soft and balanced. SOULCARE BENEFIT: Lightweight SPF protection goes on completely clear, leaving you feeling refreshed, hydrated, and radiating with confidence. FULL SIZE: 1.69 fl. oz. (50 mL) TRAVEL SIZE: 0.51 fl.oz. (15 mL) Affirmation: I protect my inner light.​