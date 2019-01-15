Head & Shoulders

Daily Moisture Scalp Cream With Coconut Oil

Highlights Head and Shoulders Royal Oils Daily Moisture Scalp Cream helps balance and restore scalp health* (*with regular use) Light, absorbing leave-in formula moisturizes scalp to prevent dryness and itch† (†associated with dandruff) Expertly designed scalp relief for natural, relaxed, kinky and coily crowns Great for protective styles, twists and locs Free of mineral oils, sulfates and dyes Combat scalp dryness with Head & Shoulders Royal Oils Daily Moisture Scalp Cream with Coconut Oil. This leave-in, daily treatment helps seal in scalp moisture and prevents flakes and itch* to wash less and extend the life of your style.† Proven to provide lasting scalp relief,† our no-rinse formula is light, absorbing and has been perfected by a team of black hair experts specifically for natural, relaxed, kinky and coily hair types. The rich cream provides all-day scalp protection† and can be used directly on scalp up to four times daily to help relieve scalp itch* without the need to rinse, which can compromise your style. Made with no sulfates, dyes and mineral oils, you can be sure you're giving your crown the royal treatment. Proudly recommended by My Black is Beautiful. *associated with dandruff †with regular use Product Form: Liquid TCIN: 75562751 UPC: 037000779483 Item Number (DPCI): 063-05-0916 If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.