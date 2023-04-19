United States
Dermalogica
Daily Microfoliant Refill
$56.00
At Dermalogica
Achieve brighter, smoother skin every day with this iconic exfoliating powder. Rice-based powder activates upon contact with water, releasing Papain, Salicylic Acid and Rice Enzymes to polish skin to perfection. A Skin Brightening Complex of Phytic Acid from Rice Bran, White Tea and Licorice helps balance uneven skin tone while a super-soothing blend of Colloidal Oatmeal and Allantoin helps calm skin. Gentle enough for daily use. recommended for: all skin types acne and blemishes dullness uneven texture uneven skin tone