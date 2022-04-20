Dermalogica

Daily Microfoliant

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: Achieve brighter, smoother skin every day with this iconic exfoliating powder. Rice-based powder activates upon contact with water, releasing papain, salicylic acid and rice enzymes to polish skin to perfection. A skin brightening complex of phytic acid, white tea and licorice help balance uneven skin tone, while a super-soothing blend of colloidal oatmeal and allantoin calm skin. Gentle enough for daily use. Key ingredients: Salicylic acid: this beta-hydroxy-acid (BHA) gently exfoliates the pore lining to reduce congestion and breakouts. White tea: a potent antioxidant to reduce the breakdown of collagen and elastin, maintaining a youthful complexion. Allantoin: promotes cell proliferation and soothing action. Papain: exfoliating enzyme derived from papaya to deliver brighter skin. Licorice root: reduces inflammation, brightens hyperpigmentation and improves uneven skin tone. Made without: Animal products, parabens and gluten. Pair it with: Dermalogica PreCleanse Dermalogica Multi-Active Toner Dermalogica Active Moist