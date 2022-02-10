IMAGE Skincare

Daily Matte Moisturizer Oil Free Spf 32

Description This oil-free sunscreen provides broad-spectrum SPF 32 sun protection in a mattifying, antioxidant-rich base that's perfect for oily and acne-prone skin types. Physician formulated. Benefits Provides broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection to help prevent sunburn. Delivers powerful antioxidants. Suggested Use Apply to cleansed skin every morning as a daily moisturizer. Re-apply every 2 hours when exposed to sun.