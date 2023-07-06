Eucerin

Daily Hydration Broad Spectrum Spf 30 Sunscreen

$11.79 $7.69

2 in 1 Formula: This Eucerin dry skin cream is a 2 in 1 formula that moisturizes dry skin while helping protect from sun exposure Sunscreen Cream: Daily Hydration Eucerin moisturizer with SPF 30 Broad Spectrum UVA/UVB protection helps defend against sunburn and long-term skin damage when used as directed Enriched Body Cream: This Eucerin cream is enriched with Sunflower Oil and Pro-Vitamin B5, and is fast absorbing and non-greasy Sensitive Skin Safe: Eucerin Daily Hydration fragrance free body cream is dye free and is safe for sensitive skin, perfect as a very dry skin cream Includes one (1) 8 ounce tube of Eucerin Daily Hydration Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen Body Cream Eucerin Daily Hydration Cream SPF 30 provides 24 hour moisture to dry skin while protecting it from sunburn and long-term skin damage with Broad Spectrum UVA/UVB protection. UV light is the main cause of sun-induced skin damage and a major risk factor for most skin cancers. This fast-absorbing skin cream for dry skin is non-greasy, and is enriched with Pro-Vitamin B5 and Sunflower Oil. This Eucerin body cream for dry skin is a lightweight 2 in 1 moisturizer and Broad Spectrum sunscreen that is fragrance free and dye free, and is safe for sensitive skin. This body moisturizer is perfect for those looking for a dry skin body cream that also helps protect skin from sunburn and long-term skin damage when used as directed. For sunscreen use, apply this Eucerin sunscreen cream liberally 15 minutes before sun exposure. Use a water resistant sunscreen if swimming or sweating. Reapply at least every 2 hours. Eucerin is a dermatologist-recommended skincare brand that is based on an uncompromising approach to science. With skin care products designed to restore and sustain healthy-looking skin, families everywhere look to Eucerin to enhance outer beauty and self-confidence.