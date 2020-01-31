Belei

Bio-Complex Moisturizer Details: Our Bio-Complex is designed to address dry skin concerns, but can be used by normal and combination skin types for added moisture when needed. Bio-Complex Moisturizer Application: Cover face, applying with fingertips in an upward, feathering motion starting at the base of your neck or chin. Reapply whenever skin craves a moisture boost. Ferulic Acid + Vitamins C and E Serum Details : This serum was designed for all skin types. If you have very sensitive skin, begin by using once every other day or consult with your doctor or dermatologist about topical ferulic acid and vitamin C use. Ferulic Acid + Vitamins C and E Serum Application: Place a few drops on fingertips, then spread over entire face, avoiding eye area. Allow to absorb before applying makeup. Good to Know: Hydrate by day with our Bio-Complex Moisturizer that absorbs quickly, yet leaves skin feeling plump and smooth. Then lock-in moisture and fight the appearance of fine lines overnight with the Ferulic Acid + Vitamins C and E Serum. Contains two full-size Belei favorites: Belei Bio-Complex Moisturizer, 2 Fluid Ounce (60 mL) and Belei Ferulic Acid + Vitamins C and E Serum, 1 Fluid Ounce (30 mL) For Normal or Dry skin types seeking hydration. And for all skin types looking to address fine lines, wrinkles and uneven skin tone.