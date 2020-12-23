Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
THIC
Daily Hair Perfecting Oil
C$49.00
C$39.00
Buy Now
Review It
At THIC
Need a few alternatives?
Moroccanoil
Advent Calendar Argan Oil Infused Gift Set
$29.00
from
Amazon
BUY
promoted
Dyson
Supersonic™ Hair Dryer
$399.99
from
Dyson
BUY
Vichy
Dercos Nutrients Vitamin A.c.e Conditioner
£12.00
from
LookFantastic
BUY
Head & Shoulders
Supreme Strength Anti Dandruff Shampoo
£4.99
from
Superdrug
BUY
More from Hair Care
Moroccanoil
Advent Calendar Argan Oil Infused Gift Set
$29.00
from
Amazon
BUY
promoted
Dyson
Supersonic™ Hair Dryer
$399.99
from
Dyson
BUY
Vichy
Dercos Nutrients Vitamin A.c.e Conditioner
£12.00
from
LookFantastic
BUY
Head & Shoulders
Supreme Strength Anti Dandruff Shampoo
£4.99
from
Superdrug
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted