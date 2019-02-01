Daily Habits Bundle
$88.00
We've created four unique blends – Rise, Protect, Center, and Release – using our favorite essential oils to help you feel better on the daily, naturally. Feel balanced with our perfect combination of essential oil blends, developed to enhance your mind and body functions every day. Rest assured knowing our oils are certified USDA Organic.
Rise - Improve your focus and energy with our invigorating blend. Recommended for use upon waking.
Ingredients: Peppermint oil, grapefruit oil, orange oil, and jojoba oil.
Protect - Boost your immunity and support natural detoxification with our fortifying blend.
Ingredients: Clove bud oil, lime oil, eucalyptus oil, tea tree oil, and jojoba oil.
Center - Give yourself mental clarity and relieve tension or headaches with this rejuvenating blend.
Ingredients: Peppermint oil, frankincense oil, lavender oil, wintergreen oil, and jojoba oil.
Release - Relieve anxiety and unwind with this soothing blend. Recommended for use in the evening.
Ingredients: Peppermint oil, clary sage oil, lavender oil, grapefruit oil, and jojoba oil.
Directions: Generously roll on to wrists, temple and/or collarbone.
Size: 4 x 10 ml roller bottles (0.33 fl oz.)