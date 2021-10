Farmacy

Daily Greens Silicone-free + Oil-free Gel Moisturizer

$38.00 $28.50

Buy Now Review It

At Farmacy

A silicone-free + oil-free gel moisturizer that delivers lightweight, lasting hydration without leaving skin feeling greasy. This vegan, cruelty-free formula contains hyaluronic acid + a blend of phytonutrients known to help clear pores + reduce shine.