Revolution X ASOS

Daily Glam Makeup Set

£20.00 £10.00

Buy Now Review It

At ASOS

Exclusive to ASOS Contains four products Brow styler is a thick, waxy formula that offers long-lasting hold Pout bomb has a soft, tingling sensation for a plumping effect Glow stick is a cream formula and provides a glowing, soft-focus finish Mascara uses an ergonomic two-way fibre technology to lift, lengthen and volumize Presented in a branded gift box Product is non-returnable for hygiene reasons