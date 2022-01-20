Cetaphil

Daily Facial Cleanser

$10.99

Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser's cleansing formula for daily use on sensitive/combination skin. Removes dirt, oil, and pollution microparticles without leaving skin dry. Minimizes appearance of pores and clinically proven for sensitive skin. Benefits For combination to oily skin Gentle foaming Hypoallergenic Soothes and preserves skin barrier Minimizes the appearance of pores non-comedogenic DEFENDS AGAINST 5 SIGNS OF SKIN SENSITIVITY: Dryness, irritation, roughness, tightness and a weakened skin barrier Key Ingredients Glycerin Niacinamide Panthenol (Vitamin B5) Formulated Without Parabens Sulfates Hypoallergenic Non-comedogenic