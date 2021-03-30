Bad Habit

Instantly hydrate and brighten skin with this oil-free, energizing gel cream. This lightweight formula is packed with Vitamins B5, C & E, delivering powerful antioxidant benefits while softening and smoothing skin. Niacinamide works to brighten and even skin tone, while improving the appearance of pores and fine lines. Red rice extract, known for its anti-pollution and anti-blue light benefits, is like an invisible shield against daily stressors, while mandarin and ginger essential oils kick start your senses. 100% said their skin felt fresh after applying the product.* 100% said their skin felt soothed after applying the product.* 100% said the product did not feel sticky on their skin.* 93% said they did not experience excessive shine.* 87% said their complexion looked brighter after applying the product.* *Based on a U.S. consumer perception study of 50 participants immediately after use. Directions: Pat gently onto cleansed skin while mandarin and ginger invigorate your senses. Net Weight: 50mL / 1.6 fl. Oz.