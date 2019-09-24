Elemis

Daily Defense Shield Spf 30

A perfect base for make-up, with broad protection against environmental factors including UV rays, high energy visible light and pollution. "We already know that stress is a silent ager, and so is sun damage. Now there is evidence* to suggest that blue light from all the screens we’re exposed to on a daily basis may cause long-term ageing as well. It’s not enough to protect our skin from UVA/UVB rays. The average person looks at their phone 157 times per day.** This product offers broad protection against High Energy Visible Light, the sort of harmful blue light emitted from the technology we so love." –NOELLA GABRIEL, ELEMIS CO-FOUNDER Broad protection against: Environmental pollution High Energy Visible Light UVA and UVB rays (SPF 30)