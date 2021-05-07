DONGINBI

TREATMENT FOR YOUR SKIN: Tired of waking up to dull and lifeless skin? We have the solution for your skincare nightmares! Donginbi’s exclusive self-regeneration skin formula boosts skin energy and combats dullness caused by long days and late nights. Use the ginseng serum for face at night for an SOS treatment that leaves your skin radiant and luminous wake up the next day. ANTI-WRINKLE & ANTI-AGING SERUM: Red ginseng saponin effectively alleviates skin fatigue caused by loss of elasticity and skin aging. Reduce the appearance of wrinkles around your eyes, fight against skin aging, and enhance the skin's ability to heal itself with DONGINBI daily defense face essence. SOOTHING & HEALING FOR ALL SKIN TYPES: Experience the power of red ginseng face serum for all skin types. KGC Soothing & Calming Complex soothes and calms the skin, reduces skin irritation and sensitivity, and helps treat dry skin. Your skin will have a strengthened barrier and be less susceptible to sensitivity. MOISTURIZING & FAST ABSORPTION: Upon application, your skin will receive a rich burst of nourishment without any sticky residue left over. Our face serum leaves your skin feeling refreshed and primed for the next steps in your skincare routine. NOURISH YOUR SKIN WITH KOREAN RED GINSENG: Donginbi is a skin-care brand under KGC, a long-established Korean brand of red ginseng since 1899. We have honed our red ginseng processing and refining technology to capture the nourishing properties of red ginseng; your skin will experience quintessential luxurious care.