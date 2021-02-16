CocoaVia

Daily Cocoa Extract Supplement

SUPPORTS CARDIOVASCULAR HEALTH: CocoaVia supplements help maintain healthy blood vessels and flexible arteries to increase blood flow for more energy and vitality NITRIC OXIDE BOOSTER: Cocoa flavanols naturally increase nitric oxide levels, which help deliver essential oxygen and nutrients to your whole body. By improving circulation, CocoaVia helps to nourish your brain for better cognitive function PREMIUM INGREDIENTS: Our supplements are plant based, vegan, sugar free, low calorie and made without artificial coloring or flavors. CocoaVia is backed by ConsumerLab.com for quality, purity and high cocoa flavanol content CONTAINS CAFFEINE: 30 mg naturally occurring caffeine per serving. Each serving (1 stick pack) contains 450 mg of cocoa flavanols, the plant-based nutrient derived from cocoa beans. Cocoa flavanols work best when taken daily. We recommend consuming the full stick pack at once for maximum benefit QUALITY: CocoaVia's highly concentrated extract contains 5 times more cocoa flavanols per serving than the leading dark chocolate bar and 15 times more cocoa flavanols than the leading cocoa powder RECOMMENDED USE: This drink mix makes staying healthy on the go easy with convenient, single serve packaging! Add CocoaVia to your coffee, milk, smoothie or protein shake for a delicious boost of flavor BACKED BY SCIENCE: CocoaVia is backed by over 20 years of scientific research During the summer months products may arrive warm but Amazon stores and ships products in accordance with manufacturers' recommendations, when provided. Introducing our new & improved CocoaVia – now with 20% more cocoa flavanols per serving! The cocoa flavanols in CocoaVia have been scientifically shown to improve cognitive function and cardiovascular health by promoting healthy blood flow. By supplying high levels of oxygen and nutrients to your heart and brain, our supplements help you look and feel your best from the inside out. Each serving of our unsweetened flavor (one stick pack) contains 450 mg of cocoa flavanols, the powerful plant-based nutrients derived from cocoa beans. Taken daily, CocoaVia heart and brain health supplements can ensure you're performing at your best, every day.