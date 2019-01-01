Clinique

Daily And Overnight Boosters With Pure Vitamins C 10% + A (retinol) Duo

Online exclusive preview What it is Our freshest, most potent day-and-night de-ageing booster system. What It Does Turns your moisturiser into a de-ageing powerhouse. Our breakthrough day and night Boosters with Pure Vitamins C 10% and A (Retinol) are freshly activated. Simply mix a few pumps with your favourite Clinique moisturizer—Vitamin C in the morning, Vitamin A at night. Enjoy a potent de-ageing boost without changing the moisturizer you love. Every day, Vitamin C 10% works on skin's surface to instantly brighten. See remarkably even-toned and retexturized skin with continued use. Every night, Vitamin A (Retinol) penetrates deeply into skin's surface. Over time, skin appears revitalized, lines and wrinkles 're-filled,' youthful tone recaptured. Key Ingredients / Technology Our guiding dermatologist recommends using topical Vitamins C & A together for their synergistic power. Fresh is key—they naturally degrade when exposed to oxygen and lose their effectiveness. Clinique’s exclusive stay-fresh packaging protects their full potency until activation for maximum results. • Pure Vitamin C 10% powder concentrate is sealed in an airproof chamber. • Pure Vitamin A (Retinol) liquid concentrate is encapsulated in a double-walled chamber. Activating the package releases the pure Vitamin into the vial's de-ageing soothing emulsion, which is bursting with powerful revitalizing ingredients. Once activated, each Booster is at maximum potency for 7 days/nights, but can be used up to 14 days/nights.