Dailies

Dailies Aquacomfort Plus 90pk

$54.99

Buy Now Review It

At Discount Contact Lenses

DAILIES® AquaComfort Plus® contact lenses are the only daily disposable contact lens brand with triple action moisture - for comfort right up to the end of the day. With unique and innovative lens chemistry, DAILIES® AquaComfort Plus® contact lenses deliver refreshing, blink-activated moisture for sustained all-day comfort. NOTE: DAILIES AquaComfort Plus will require a new prescription for patients wearing Focus DAILIES.