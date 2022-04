Made.com

Dagget Set Of 6 Tumbler Glasses, Blue Tortoiseshell Glass

£38.00

Buy Now Review It

At Made.com

Tortoise = on-trend. And Dagget's no exception. This set of 6 tumblers will add a playful edge to your every day – and they're oh-so Instagrammable. Did we mention the price? You'll love that, too.