Jeffrey Campbell
Dagget Cowboy Boot
$270.00
At Urban Outfitters
Product Sku: 66206525; Color Code: 024 Mid-calf western heeled boot from Jeffrey Campbell. Leather upper, leather lining and synthetic sole. Content + Care - Leather, synthetic - Spot clean - Imported Size - True to size - Heel height: 2.5" - Shaft height: 12" - Shaft circumference: 14" Jeffrey Campbell Since 2000, Campbell and his wife Christina have created footwear that’s at once accessible, comfortable, and fashion-forward, delighting their fans with a constant stream of new styles that reflect an uncanny ability to anticipate upcoming fashion trends.