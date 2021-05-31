Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Sam Edelman
Daffodil Sandals
$130.00
$39.96
Buy Now
Review It
At Sam Edelman
Daffodil Sandals
Need a few alternatives?
Sam Edelman
Daffodil Sandals
BUY
$39.96
$130.00
Sam Edelman
Madewell
The Maggie Sandal In Spot Mix Calf Hair
BUY
$54.50
$68.00
Madewell
Mango
Quilted Heeled Sandals
BUY
C$69.99
Mango
Rejina Pyo
Nella Padded Flip-flops
BUY
C$575.00
C$821.00
Farfetch
More from Sam Edelman
Sam Edelman
Ibis Block Heel
BUY
$60.00
Verishop
promoted
Sam Edelman
Tully Lug Sole Loafers
BUY
$140.00
Macy's
Sam Edelman
Loraine Loafer
BUY
$129.95
Zappos
Sam Edelman
Bell Sleeve A-line Dress
BUY
$35.23
$138.00
Nordstrom Rack
More from Sandals
Sam Edelman
Daffodil Sandals
BUY
$39.96
$130.00
Sam Edelman
Madewell
The Maggie Sandal In Spot Mix Calf Hair
BUY
$54.50
$68.00
Madewell
Mango
Quilted Heeled Sandals
BUY
C$69.99
Mango
Rejina Pyo
Nella Padded Flip-flops
BUY
C$575.00
C$821.00
Farfetch
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted