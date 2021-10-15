Man Crates

Dad-vent Jerky Calendar

$79.99

Buy Now Review It

At Man Crates

There’s a very particular type of knowledge that dads bestow up on their kids. Words of wisdom like, “it takes guts to be an organ donor,” or “I used to hate facial hair, but then it grew on me.” Groans aside, it’s time to return the favor...and the flavor! Wish Dad a “Happy Father’s Day” in his most fluent language: jerky and dad jokes. From Ghost Pepper to Sarsaparilla to Thai Satay and more, the Dad-vent Jerky Calendar hides twenty-five tender, tasty jerky bites hidden behind twenty-five punny jokes that at least he will love. Pay tribute to Dad’s humor and his hunger with the all-new Dad-vent Jerky Calendar!