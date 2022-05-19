Levi's

Dad Jean

$98.00

At Revolve

LEVI'S Dad Jean in Rad Dad ANONYMOUS submitted as a contest entry 1 star rating 2 star rating 3 star rating 4 star rating 5 star rating 5.0 True To Size / some curves / height average Omg get these jeans!!! I always have problems finding jeans since I have a small waist and big hips. These fit great and are so flattering. I saw how these on tiktok and I thought I'd give them a shot and they are amazing! Make my butt and legs looks so toned and smooth. 5'6 140 pounds I got a 27