Daci

Plus Size Cutout One Piece Swimsuits

$26.99

Drawstring closure Hand Wash Only The cutout one piece swimsuit features in V-neck design, drawstring cut out front add chic and fashion element; high waisted bathing suit bottom cover your imperfect while show your curves. Tied in the front, adjustable straps with hook closure on the back give you better support. Tummy Control Bathing Suits: high waisted ruched bottom cover your belly,give you a slimming look. Plus Swimsuit with solid color is so classic and modest. Material of the plus size monokini: made of soft, lightweight and comfy fabric, perfect for swim, surfing, beach, tropical vacation, honeymoon, and pool party. Plus size green swimsuits: L(US 12W), XL(US 14W), XXL(US 16W), 18 Plus, 20 Plus. Please refer to our detailed size chart below the product description before purchase.