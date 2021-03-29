Daci

Daci Plus Size One Piece Swimsuit For High Neck Plunge Mesh Cutout

Hook closure Hand Wash Only High neck one piece swimsuits plus size: high neck swimsuit with neck hook closure provides more support and shaping, and it’s easy to put on & off. The removable, padded push up bra with no underwire also provides better support. Plunge mesh one piece bathing suits: the see through mesh style and deep plunge design of the bathing suits sculpt a slimming and charming look, and the open back design creates a stylish feeling. Tummy Control bathing suits: the mesh cutout design around the waist area highlights your attractive curves and also provide tummy control function. High quality swimwear: womens plus swimsuits made with smooth, quick-dry and stretchy fabric material for comfortable & durable wearing. Perfect for swimming pool party, cruises, beach and holiday vacation. Black one piece swimsuits plus size: L(US 12W), XL(US 14W), XXL(US 16W), 18 Plus, 20 Plus, 22 Plus. Please refer to size detail below the product description before place order.