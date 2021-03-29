Daci

Daci Plus Size Off Shoulder One Piece Swimsuits For Women Flounce Ruffle Tummy Control Bathing Suits Swimwear

$31.00

Fashionable plus size one piece swimsuits: bright orange swimsuits with cute ruffle design, off shoulder style presents a sexy french look. Adjustable and removable shoulder strap gives better support. The soft removable padded bra provides no see-through. Lace up swimsuits plus size: delicate lace up detail at chest creates a moderate sexy look. Fully lined design make it comfortable to wear. It provides modest coverage for most sports. Plus size bathing suit with chic flounce design creates a retro style through an effortlessly beautiful, figure-hugging swimsuit that sculpts the body, slims the silhouette, and smooths the tummy, very charming and flattering. High quality plus size swimwear: made of professional swimwear fabric, breathable and stretchy, durable and comfortable. Perfect for your summer holidays, tropical vacations, swimming, pool activities or other occasions. Plus Size: L(US 12W), XL(US 14W), XXL(US 16W), 18 Plus, 20 Plus, 22 Plus. Please refer to our detailed size chart below the product description before you purchase.