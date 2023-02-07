DABOGOSA

2 Pair Reusable Waterproof Household Dishwashing Cleaning Rubber Gloves

$9.49

Buy Now Review It

HIGH-QUALITY MATERIAL: These latex gloves are made of soft rubber, which is both stain-free and odor-free. You also get the fresh, light smell of rubber from them. better than other materials. Best of all, soft latex is gentle on the skin so you will not get allergic reactions PROTECT YOUR HAND: These gloves will make it possible for you that is allergic to hand wash the dishes that are not dishwasher safe PRACTICAL DESIGN: The Design of Granules in the Palm and Fingers Increases Friction to Ensure a better grip and control, The 13.7 inch glove length and cuffs tighten designed to prevent water from flowing into the glove RATIONAL COMPONENT: One order contains two pairs of gloves, Distinguish between different work use, Is a good helper for your life BEST CLEANING GLOVES: Ideal for Kitchen Cleaning, Dishwashing, Car wash, Indoor, and outdoor cleaning, Pet care use, etc * Excellent cleaning gloves Use High-quality rubber, Assurance can be reused，Let your hands be protected at work. * Multi-Use Gloves. Make use of these gloves in any place where cleaning is needed. In addition to using them in the kitchen, you can use them in the garage for cleaning tools, Pet care use, yard equipment and more. * Specification: Size: Medium / 13.7in X 4.1in(L * W) Color: Pink Quantity: 4 Gloves (2 Pairs) * Protect your precious hands Two Pairs of Gloves Face a different job better distinction. Can be used for kitchen cleaning, bathroom cleaning, car wash, they can protect your hands from being hurt by Corrosive liquids and so on. * Work more efficiently Elastic gloves are suitable for most palms, Gloves in the design of the particles increased friction, to provide you with a better grip. * For the lovely people Gloves can be used as a gift for someone you really care about. * Notices -Please keep in mind that the shape may change when placed close to the fire. -Do not use water play equipment or toys other than rubber gloves. I think this product is what you need, Add to your Shopping Cart.