Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
Denman
D5 - Heavyweight 9 Row Styling Brush
$31.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Denman
Nine rows of pins, l
Featured in 1 story
The Best Detangling Brushes For Curly Hair
by
aimee simeon
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Palmer's
Palmer's Body And Face Lotion For Men
$5.29
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Susanne Kaufmann
Rose Oil
$73.00
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
DETAILS
Vaseline
Intensive Care Cocoa Radiant Non-greasy Lotion With Pure Cocoa Butter
$4.33
from
Drugstore.com
BUY
DETAILS
Amlactin
Alpha-hydroxy Therapy Moisturizing Body Lotion
$20.79
from
CVS
BUY
More from Denman
DETAILS
Denman
D81m Medium Finishing Brush With Mixed Bristle
£11.95
from
LookFantastic
BUY
DETAILS
Denman
7 Row Classic Styling Brush
$13.69
from
Sally Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Denman
Large Cushioned Paddle Hair Brush
$18.61
from
Walmart
BUY
DETAILS
Denman
Paddle Brush
$17.60
from
Folica
BUY
More from Body Care
DETAILS
Jimmy Coco
Buff ‘n’ Glow
$12.00
from
Jimmy Coco
BUY
DETAILS
Method
X Minted Bloomy Bouquet Foaming Hand Wash
$3.49
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
The Body Shop
Body Polisher
£4.00
from
The Body Shop
BUY
DETAILS
Lush
Make Your Derrière Great Again
£9.00
from
Lush
BUY
More from Hair
Hair
This Is The Perfect Way To Embrace 2019's Breakout Hair Color
When red surfaced as the breakout hair-color trend of 2019 in Hollywood, we weren't so sure it would be a hit with the rest of the population. But with
by
Megan Decker
Paid Content
Watch One Woman Transform Her Bleach-Damaged Curls To Vivacious Red
We're all aware of the damage bleach can wreck on our hair — but how do we reconcile that with our desire to constantly be switching up our look?
by
Us
Beauty
Hitting The Pool This Weekend? Here's How To Stop Your Braid...
Nine times out of 10, getting your hair braided is an investment of time and money, so you want 'em to last for as long as possible. For braids done with
by
aimee simeon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted