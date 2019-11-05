Nikon

D3500 Dx-format Dslr Two Lens Kit

A DSLR that's as easy to use as a point and shoot camera Compact, comfortable design that's great for travel and special events Image sensor that's 15x larger than those used in typical smartphones for sharper, clearer pictures Works with Nikon Snap Bridge app for sharing photos with a compatible smartphone or tablet 1080P Full HD videos with monaural sound at the touch of a button Beautiful pictures for all. You don't need to be a photographer to know a great photo When you see one. And you don't need to be a photographer to take a great photo-you just need the D3500. It's as easy to use as a point-and-shoot, but it takes beautiful DSLR photos and videos that get noticed. It feels outstanding in your hands, sturdy and balanced with controls where you want them. It's compact, durable and versatile, ideal for travel. And it works seamlessly with compatible smartphones, making it easier than ever to share your great photos. Even if you've never picked up a DSLR camera, you can take beautiful pictures with D3500. Operating frequency: Bluetooth: 2402 to 2480 MHz Bluetooth Low Energy: 2402 to 2480 MHz.