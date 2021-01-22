All-Clad

D3 Stainless Steel French Skillet

$99.95 $69.96

Buy Now Review It

At Sur La Table

The rounded sides of this French skillet help contain cooking food and prevent splattering, making it the ideal choice for searing, browning and pan-frying. The wide, flat base and flared sides make it easy to flip and turn food while cooking—great for over-easy eggs, seared steaks and pan-roasted veggies. All-Clad’s 18/10 stainless steel starburst finish helps keep food from sticking and cleans up in a snap, while the aluminum core conducts heat quickly across the entire cooking surface.