All-Clad
D3 Stainless Steel French Skillet
$99.95$69.96
At Sur La Table
The rounded sides of this French skillet help contain cooking food and prevent splattering, making it the ideal choice for searing, browning and pan-frying. The wide, flat base and flared sides make it easy to flip and turn food while cooking—great for over-easy eggs, seared steaks and pan-roasted veggies. All-Clad’s 18/10 stainless steel starburst finish helps keep food from sticking and cleans up in a snap, while the aluminum core conducts heat quickly across the entire cooking surface.