Denman

D3 Classic Styling Brush 7 Rows

$19.95

CLASSIC DESIGN: Soft hair brush has seven rows of sculpted round-ended nylon pins gives softer, denser, increased movement and defines curls in wet hair. BLOW STYLING: The styling edges of the hairbrush create tension when shaping the hair during blow-styling. Also, create perfect hold when shaping the hair & smoothly detangling the strands. MULTIPLE BENEFITS: The classic styling hair brush can be used for reducing frizz, gentle detangling, straightening, adding shine and volume. It also, helps reduce harshness to scalp while grooming and styling. STURDY CONSTRUCTION: Denman hair brush is made of durable and high-quality material. It is lightweight, travel-friendly & features a balanced grip handles to provide optimum comfort while use. SUITS ALL HAIR TYPES: Our eco-friendly hairbrush is ideal to be used by all hair types like fine, thick, soft, curly, short, long for both men & women. Perfect for smoothing, shaping and polishing the hair Smooth nylon pins in an anti static, natural rubber pad