Denman

D3 Classic 7 Row Styling Hairbrush

£7.50

The D3 Classic Denman brush is an essential styling tool for professional hairdressers and clients worldwide. Smooth, round-ended nylon pins are set in a staggered formation for exceptional grip and control on the hair while styling. The most famous half-round pad is ideal for smoothing hair, creating sleek bob shapes and for flicking out. The teardrop handle has been specially moulded to enable comfortable styling. Small five-row and large nine-row versions also available.