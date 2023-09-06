D.S. & Durga

Be Still Candle

$112.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

Benefits Cruelty-free •Vegan •Sulphate-free The MECCA view Pure incense resins in a transparent throw. You don't need a candle to meditate but it's nice to create the space for the ritual of inward exploration. Fragrance notes Incense, himalayan cedar, cypress, elemi gum, copal and olibanum resin Direct from the brand "Meditation has long been the foundation of my life. I've always wanted to bring the practice into DSD's aromatic world, hopefully in an organic, fun, and non-didatic way. It's clear from the story that I don't belive you need any material thing to meditate. This is just an item that can help create a space for it (especially in a crowded modern life). Soft clouds of ancient holy incense expand slowly." - David Seth Moltz, co-founder D.S & Durga Usage For the first lighting allow the entire surface of the candle to be fully melted to maximize the full use of wax. The first burn should be long enough for the surface layer to liquify to the edge to ensure even subsequent burns and prevent tunneling – we recommend 2 hours. For optimal burning, trim wicks to a ¼ inch before each light to avoid smoking and overheating the glass. Always protect the surface on which the candle sits and keep out of draft. Do not burn for more than four hours at a time. Do not leave unattended. D.S. & DURGA candles are made from soy-vegetable wax and use a cotton wick. The burn time is 60 hours. The glass candle vessels are meant to be reused and repurposed. Item Code I-061249