Skechers

D’lites Original Non-memory Foam Lace-up Sneaker

$59.95 $46.00

Buy Now Review It

Super-cute sneakers only come along a few times every hundred years... Lace-up closure. Soft nubuck-style leather upper. Contrasting mesh panels and collar panels provide a cooling effect. Side "S" logo detail. Padded collar and tongue. Fabric lining. Cushioned fabric footbed. Super lightweight shock-absorbing midsole. Flexible rubber sole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 11 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Skechers is an award-winning global leader in the lifestyle footwear industry that designs, develops, and markets lifestyle footwear that appeals to trend-savvy men, women and children. The company's success stems from it's high quality, diversified, and affordable product line that meets consumers' various lifestyle needs. Since it's inception in 1992, the Skechers diverse product offering has grown from utility style boots to include seven Skechers brands and five uniquely branded fashion lines for men and women.