Céline

D-frame Acetate And Metal Glasses

£320.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion.com

Celine Eyewears black D-frame acetate glasses define the labels modern-yet-timeless approach to design. Crafted in Italy, theyre hallmarked with gold logos at the temples and reinforced with silver-tone metal rims that encase clear lenses which can be swapped out for your own prescription. Team them with sharp tailoring for a refined mid-week edit.