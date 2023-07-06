Drunk Elephant

D-bronzi™ Anti-pollution Sunshine Drops

$60.00

Drunk Elephant is exclusive to MECCA Find your perfect skincare smoothie! At Drunk Elephant, skincare routines are smoothies and mixing is the new layering. There's a skincare smoothie recipe for every skin type and goal, so just mix it all up, massage it in, and off you go! The MECCA view: Enriched with omega-rich virgin marula and black currant seed oil, as well as vitamin F, this powerful serum supports the healthy barrier function of skin. Concentrated mix of protective antioxidants boost defence against pollution and environmental stressors. Skin is left with a beautiful glow, this product is universally flattering on every complexion. Raw, unrefined cocoa powder adds good-for-skin polyphenols. Made without: Fragrance, silicone and essential oil.