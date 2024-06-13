Drunk Elephant

D-bronzi™ Anti-pollution Sunshine Drops

$38.00

Buy Now Review It

At Drunk Elephant

Product Sku: 79822045; Color Code: 003 Denim midi skirt from OBEY in a ‘90s-inspired silhouette. Cut with a low-rise and featuring a hammer loop and pockets at the sides plus a split hem at the back. Made special with logo embroidery throughout. Features - OBEY denim midi skirt - Embroidered - Low-rise style - Zip fly + lots of pockets Content + Care - 100% Cotton - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - Model is 5’5" and wearing size Small - Measurements taken from size Small - Waist: 28" - Length: 31 OBEY An extension of contemporary graphic designer and illustrator Shepard Fairey's work, OBEY clothing was launched in 2001. Now one of the biggest streetwear brands in the world, OBEY is inspired by classic military design, workwear basics and cultural movements. The brand delivers a range of OBEY t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets and snapback hats with street-smart appeal.