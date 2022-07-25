Drunk Elephant

The MECCA view: Enriched with omega-rich virgin marula and black currant seed oil, as well as vitamin F, this powerful serum supports the healthy barrier function of skin. Concentrated mix of protective antioxidants boost defence against pollution and environmental stressors. Skin is left with a beautiful glow, this product is universally flattering on every complexion. Raw, unrefined cocoa powder adds good-for-skin polyphenols.