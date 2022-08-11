Loeffler Randall

Cyrus Ruffled Raffia Tote

$175.00

Editors’ Notes Whether you're walking around the city or checking out local sights on vacation, Loeffler Randall's 'Cyrus' tote is the perfect summer bag. It's woven from lightweight raffia and has a generously sized interior with pretty ruffles along the open top. Size & Fit This item’s measurements are: Handle Drop: 15cm / 5.9in Depth: 9cm / 3.5in Height: 30cm / 11.8in Width: 38cm / 15in Details & Care Raffia Magnetic-tab fastening at open top Weighs approximately 1.1lbs/ 0.5kg This item has been imported