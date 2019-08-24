Search
Baum Und Pferdgarten

Cyrilla Check Knit Skirt

$264.00
At Need Supply Co
Description Knit skirt from Baum Und Pferdgarten. Metallic check pattern with branded squares. Firm, elasticized waistband with metallic stripe. Pull-on design. Paneled and fitted through the hip with a flared, pleated look at the hem. Lined. Knee length. • Viscose Knit • 55% viscose, 33% polyester, 12% metallic • Machine wash • Imported Sizing Garment Measurements 13.25" waist 29" front length Measurements taken from size small. Model Measurements Model is in size small. Model is 5'10" | 31" bust | 26" waist | 36" hips Fit Notes Slim fit. Sizing Notes Small fits like US size 0/2 Medium fits like US size 4/6 Large fits like US size 8 Shipping Free standard domestic shipping. Free 2-Day domestic shipping on orders over $150. Free return shipping within the US. Find out more. View Domestic Rates Priority international flat rate of $25. View International Rates
