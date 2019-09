Zipcode Design

Cyril Platform Bed (queen)

$187.95 $108.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Master suite in need of a makeover? Or maybe you're gearing up for visitors in the guest room? No matter the restful retreat you're upgrading, Cyril Platform Bed is the perfect place to start. Not only does it offer a spot to sleep, but it sets a stylish tone for your ensemble. Crafted from steel, this platform bed features an openwork design for sneaky storage space and a neutral black finish.