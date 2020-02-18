Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Swimwear
Melissa Odabash
Cyprus One Piece
$267.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Leopard print Plunging V neck and adjustable straps Gold-tone hardware Shell: 86% polyamide/14% elastane Lined Hand wash Made in Italy Style #MODAB30341
Need a few alternatives?
Reformation
Brittany One Piece
$98.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Madewell
Lively™ High Low One-piece Swimsuit
$65.00
from
Madewell
BUY
Solid & Striped
Anne-marie Floral Print Swimsuit
£143.00
£42.90
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Wolf & Whistle Curve
Cut Out Red Glitter Swimsuit
$54.00
$45.50
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Melissa Odabash
Melissa Odabash
Nassau Floral Crochet Bandeau Frill Bikini
$115.00
from
Melissa Odabash
BUY
Melissa Odabash
Indonesia Wrap Bikini Black
$206.00
from
Melissa Odabash
BUY
Melissa Odabash
Martinique Bandeau Bikini
$95.00
from
The Outnet
BUY
More from Swimwear
Mer-Sea & Co.
The Beach Wrap
$89.00
from
Mer-Sea & Co.
BUY
Reformation
Brittany One Piece
$98.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Madewell
Lively™ High Low One-piece Swimsuit
$65.00
from
Madewell
BUY
Aerie
V One Piece Swimsuit
$44.95
$35.00
from
American Eagle Outfitters
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted