Motel

Cypress Side-slit Midi Dress

$75.00

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 55174858 ; Color Code: 015 Slip-style midi dress from Motel that feels flirty and fierce at the same time. Features a loose fit with thin straps that tie at the adjustable neckline. Topped with single leg split and keyhole cutout at the bust. Hidden zipper at the back. Content + Care - 100% Viscose - Dry clean - Imported Size + Fit - Model is 5’11” and wearing size Small - Measurements taken from size Small - Chest: 34”