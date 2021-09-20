This Ilk

Cynara Earrings

At This Ilk

These multi textured botanical statement earrings are composed of vintage (denim blue, lavender or peach) or new (cream or black) fringe in a tassel-like shape, subtle hand dyed vintages petal shaped lace, and raw brass metals. Inspired by thistle type flowers as well as the artichoke flower or the protea flower. An exploration of various textures including a dichotomy of soft and spikiness just like the flower itself. Despite their size, they remain quite light weight and very comfortable. Come on hypoallergenic nickel-free gold plated button posts, with rubber disc backings for comfort and structure. Gold-fill, sterling silver and clip-on earring options available here. Measures approximately 7.5 cm long including post by 3 cm wide (extremity of metal petals) Handmade with love in our studio in Montreal Limited edition due to the vintage and/or exotic sourcing of the materials