Stackable, colorful Cylinder Steps encourage fine motor and identification skills while exploring seriation and color gradients. Five rows of appealing, rubberwood cylinders in increasing size and transitioning colors are easy-to-grasp and compelling to stack and sort. The durable puzzle board is sanded smooth and reinforced with soft plastic handles. Children develop organization and color variation skills, as well as hand-eye coordination. For Ages: 2+ Practice organization and identification with Cylinder Steps Strengthen fine-motor, differentiation and color-recognition skills with screened, solid rubberwood shapes Birch plywood board features reinforced, soft plastic handles for easier mobility For Ages: 2+ Dimensions: 13"W x 11.75"D x 3"H