Kalda

Cyland 70 Snake-effect Leather Mules

£290.00

Buy Now Review It

At Selfridges

For the fashion darlings who love a sleek shoe with a fresh update, these leather mules from Icelandic label, Kalda, are for you. Stylish silhouettes with unusual elements are key at the brand, as reflected by these leather mules. They’re designed with a snake-effect finish, and set on a distinctive, moulded screw-style heel for a directional mood. The point toe and V-shaped vamp create a leg-lengthening effect.