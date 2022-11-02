Catbird

Cygnet Bracelet, Yellow Gold

$258.00 $219.30

A reimagining of the classic ID bracelet, in classic Catbird proportions, by which we mean: tiny and shiny. Made to be engraved with something dear. Important notes for engraving: Maximum 9 characters (up to 2 letters can be capitalized, example New York) Engraving is limited to A-Z, 0-9, "+" (no ampersand or emojis) only Engraving must be typed exactly how you want it to appear Any engraving that does not fit these rules will significantly delay your order. Made in our Brooklyn studio with 100% recycled solid 14k gold chain.