wonderful LIFE

Cyezcor Video Conference Lighting Kit

$25.99

Buy Now Review It

【ADJUSTABLE TEMPERATURE AND BRIGHTNESS】Our video conference lights have 3 color temperatures (white light/warm light/natural light) which are 3200k-6800k, 5 levels of brightness adjustment, and 48 LED lamp beads with 10W brightness. Easily change your ideal lighting with the switch, to make your skin more perfect and more suitable your environment. 【CIRCLE DESIGN, MULTI-UTILISATION】Using ring light design, the light is more even than solid light illuminating the face, no glare, no shadow, soft light is not dazzling. It is also a mini ring light. Which could be widely used for remote online work, video conference, zoom call, self-broadcast, live streaming, makeup, YouTube, Tiktok. 【STABLE AND FLEXIBLE, EASY TO CARRY】The LED video light adopts a clip set design. You only need to clamp the clip to the edge of the computer screen, which is very solide and will not loosen off. The rotation can also adjust the direction and angle of the light. The size of the lamp is very light and portable, and it is a perfect partner for your work. 【USB POWERED】： There are more power options as all USB ports can be used to power the task light, such as a display ,laptop, mobile power supply or a mobile phone charger. It is environmentally friendly. 【AFTER-SALES SERVICE】 We will provide you with high-quality after-sales service. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us, we are always on-line to help you. Wish you a pleasant shopping trip!