Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Swimwear
Cyell
Cyell Bikini-top
€66.49
Buy Now
Review It
At Zalando
Material Oberstoff: 73% Polyamid, 27% Elasthan Futter: 75% Polyamid, 25% Elasthan Pflegehinweise: Handwäsche
Need a few alternatives?
Panache
Anya Print Bandeau-bikini
BUY
€0.00
Panache
Cupshe
Schwarzer High Neck Badeanzug Mit Mesh
BUY
€31.99
cupshe
Figleaves
Bauchformender Badeanzug Für Die Größere Brust
BUY
€40.99
ASOS
Ulla Popken
Badeanzug In Mischfarben / Schwarz
BUY
€57.90
About You
More from Swimwear
Panache
Anya Print Bandeau-bikini
BUY
€0.00
Panache
Cupshe
Schwarzer High Neck Badeanzug Mit Mesh
BUY
€31.99
cupshe
Figleaves
Bauchformender Badeanzug Für Die Größere Brust
BUY
€40.99
ASOS
Ulla Popken
Badeanzug In Mischfarben / Schwarz
BUY
€57.90
About You
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted