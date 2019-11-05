Dyson

Cyclone V10 Motorhead Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

$499.99 $349.00

Buy Now Review It

Capacity (volume) - .14 gallon. Up to 60 minutes' run time when using a non-motorized tool Lightweight and versatile, to clean right through the home. Instant-release trigger means battery power is only used while it’s cleaning. Requires charging for 3. 5 hours minimum before first use Direct drive cleaner head – our most powerful yet. Up to 20 minutes of fade-free power (in Suction mode II). Drives stiff nylon bristles into carpets to capture deep-down dirt The fully-sealed filtration system traps 99. 97% of particles as small as 0. 3 microns – expelling cleaner air. Voltage: 21. 6 V Powered by the Dyson digital motor V10 and engineered to pick up ground-in dirt and fine dust from hard floors and carpets Quickly transforms to a handheld vacuum, to clean all around your home and car Big machine suction power. But with cord-free versatility. The Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead Cord-Free Vacuum has powerful suction to deep clean carpets and remove ground-in dirt. Has three power modes to choose from, to suit any task on any floor type. The Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead Cord-Free Vacuum quickly transforms to a handheld for quick clean ups, spot cleaning and cleaning difficult places.